Former Oklahoma State Star One Step from MLB Debut with Colorado Rockies

It's been an eventful few weeks for former Oklahoma State star Roc Riggio.

First, he was named the Colorado Rockies minor league player of the month for July. Then, on Tuesday, the Rockies promoted him from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque, per his MiLB.com player page. That puts the infielder on the doorstep of playing in the majors.

He was not in the lineup for Albuquerque’s game on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Comets, which is the Triple-A affiliate for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Riggio will likely make his debut later this week.

Roc Riggio Closes in On the Majors

Riggio is listed as a second baseman and joined the Rockies at last year's trade deadline as he was part of their return from the New York Yankees in a trade that sent third baseman Ryan McMahon to the Bronx.

The Yankees were gearing up for a playoff chase and saw McMahon as a solution to their third base problems. Colorado was trying to accumulate prospects and saw Riggio as a potential future middle infielder.

He only played 26 games for Hartford and slashed .256/.346/.389 with two home runs and 14 RBI. But his slash was in line with what he did that season, as he finished with a combined slash of .262/.363/.517 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI across four affiliates.

Colorado decided to keep him at Hartford to begin this season, and he's now played 89 games, which is one more then he played a season ago. He is slashing .256/.371/.492 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. But it’s what he did in July that caught the organization’s attention and led to his promotion.

He slashed .303/.465/.592 with five doubles, one triple, five home runs, 11 RBI and seven stolen bases. He led the Eastern League in on-base percentage and with 23 walks.

The Yankees selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft. In college with Oklahoma State, he slashed .335/.461/.679 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI as the Cowboys made the NCAA Tournament. As a freshman in 2022, he earned freshman all-America honors as he slashed .295/.413/.519 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI. He also named to the all-Big 12 freshman team.

Before college, he was a Top 75 player in the nation who was drafted in the 11th round by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB draft before he opted to play college. He played his prep ball at Thousand Oaks High School in Simi Valley, Calif.