Jake Thompson’s Latest Promotion MLB Traction for Former Oklahoma State Product

Jake Thompson’s path through professional baseball has been a tough one. But he may be moving back in the right direction.

Earlier this week, the former Oklahoma State product was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A baseball by the Los Angeles Angels. That will take him to the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, Ala.

It’s a positive step for Thompson, who has played for a Double-A affiliate three other times in his career but hasn’t yet advanced to Triple-A. He was unable to break through in three seasons in the Miami Marlins organization. He hopes his luck will change with the Angels after resurrecting his career in the Atlantic League.

Jake Thompson’s Road Back

Welcome to Rocket City, OF Jake Thompson! 🚀



Jake Thompson has been transferred to Rocket City from ACL Angels roster. pic.twitter.com/a9gHjJY1A1 — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) June 30, 2026

The Marlins released Thompson in August, and he was without a pro job until he signed a deal with the Lancaster Storms in the independent Atlantic League earlier this year. There, he blew up. He led the Atlantic League with a .395 batting average and .478 on-base percentage as he hit eight home runs and drove in 38 runs.

Before he was transferred to the Angels, he had a 33-game on-base percentage and was named the Atlantic League player of the month for April/May and the player of the week for May 18-24.

The Angels purchased his contract and sent him to their ACL affiliate. In three games there he slashed .286/.375/.857 with a home run and an RBI.

Injuries derailed his career in 2024 and 2025, and it limited him to 237 minor leagues games since he joined the Marlins organization in 2022. He has a career slash of .268/.372/.438 with 25 home runs and 102 RBI.

Thompson has a productive final season with OSU in 2022, as he slashed .350/.453/.610 with 14 home runs and 67 RBI. He also had 20 doubles and two triples.

The year before, he was named All-Big 12 honorable mention as he slashed .342/.502/.479 with four home runs and 32 RBI. He also had eight doubles. He was second on the team in batting average and his .393 batting average in Big 12 games led all conference players. That summer he was named to the 2021 Cape Cod Baseball League All-League Team after starring for the Brewster Whitecaps.

He played 12 games for the Cowboys in 2020 before he suffered an injury. Before that, he redshirted at Kentucky, played the 2018 season at Palomar Community College, where he hit .326. The following year he batted .281 with South Dakota State.