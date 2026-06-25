Oklahoma State Part of Expanded College Baseball Series Slate for 2027

Oklahoma State will return to Globe Life Field for another College Baseball Series tournament next February, but the bigger news is how much the tournament will expand.

The Cowboys will still play three games at the home of the Texas Rangers, scheduled for Feb. 26-28, part of a trio of weekend classics being hosted at the stadium.

But, in addition to GLF, the College Baseball Series will return to the Rangers’ spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., for the second straight year; return to La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas, for a classic filled with mid-major teams; and debut the series in Spartanburg, S.C., and Nashville, Tenn. The College Baseball Series announced the entire field on Thursday.

The Spartanburg location is notable. REV Entertainment runs the series. It is the Rangers’ entertainment arm and Spartanburg is the Rangers’ High-A affiliate, the Hub City Spartanburgers.

Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field Again

The Cowboys will play in the second of the three series, dubbed the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. The field includes Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Oregon State. OSU won’t play Baylor since the two teams are in the same conference, so the Cowboys’ opponents are likely to be some combination of Arkansas, Iowa, Oregon or Oregon State.

Oklahoma State played in last year’s Shriners Children’s College Showdown at GLF the first weekend of the season and faced Arkansas (L, 12-2), Oklahoma (L, 10-1) and Vanderbilt (W, 11-1). Oklahoma is playing in the Shriners the weekend before.

Oregon State is playing in two of the Series. The Beavers will play in the Series in Surprise the weekend before it travels to GLF.

The Cowboys wrapped up a 39 and 22 season in 2026 with a regional final loss to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys have not been to the super regional round since 2019 and have not been back to the Men’s College World Series since 2016.

Head coach Josh Holliday and his staff have been working the transfer portal to bolster the Cowboys pitching staff going into 2027. They're also waiting to see if they lose any players to the Major League Baseball draft next month.

The most notable prospects are outfielder Kollin Ritchie and outfielder Alex Conover. Both are ranked among the Top 200 prospects by Baseball America (subscription required).

Oklahoma State will announce its complete 2027 baseball schedule later this year.