Former Oklahoma State Baseball Star Claims Florida State League Award

It’s taken former Oklahoma State baseball star Brayden Smith just a year to position himself to keep moving in the minor leagues.

Smith, who is playing in the St. Louis Cardinals system, was named the Florida State League player of the week with the Palm Beach Cardinals. He landed with the Cardinals in April after the Baltimore Orioles traded him for pitcher Nick Raquet in a minor league deal.

In 59 games this season Smith has slashed .258/.380/.423 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. He’s positioning himself for a promotion to High-A.

Brayden Smith’s Big Week

Brayden Smith is your FSL Player of the Week! Click here to read more: https://t.co/zULsSeJHq4 pic.twitter.com/8P0t2MGxf7 — Palm Beach Cardinals (@GoPBCardinals) June 30, 2026

Smith won the award after his performance last week as the Cardinals played against Pittsburgh’s affiliate in Bradenton. In five games he slashed.556/.625/1.111 with four extra-base hits, six runs and seven RBI. He had his first multi-home run game for the first time as a professional. He also had his first four-hit game. He played games at second base, third base and left field and he works to improve his versatility.

This is his first minor league award since he turned professional last year. If the Cardinals promote him at some point in 2026 it will likely be to Peoria, their High-A affiliate. From there, the path to St. Louis would take him to Double-A Springfield and then Triple-A Memphis. Most prospects move through at least one affiliate per season. For prospects like Smith at the lower levels, he could play for two affiliates in one season, especially if he’s hitting well at a position of need.

Smith only played one game for the Orioles before his trade. After his selection last year, he played in 16 games for Baltimore’s Class-A affiliate. He slashed .200/.343/.327 with one home run and nine RBI. It’s not unusual for position players to get an audition at a low affiliate the season after they’re drafted.

Smith was selected in the 13th round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2025 MLB draft after a junior season at OSU where he batted .313 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. Before that, he played two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, where he played in 111 games and posted a .402 batting average with 22 home runs and 115 RBI. He also had 28 doubles, 13 triples and 41 stolen bases.

The former Millard South (Omaha, Neb.) High School star was a two-time all-state selection and batted .351 with eight home runs and 74 RBI.