Oklahoma State 2026 Commit Josiah Morris is a Future Star

In the competitive world of high school baseball recruiting, few prospects stand out like Josiah Morris. The 6-foot, 170-pound catcher and shortstop from Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, California, has committed to Oklahoma State University as part of the 2026 class. Known for his instinctive play, quick swing, and gap power, Morris also brings valuable international experience from the 2023 USA Baseball 15U National Team.

Morris's decision to become a Cowboy stemmed from both on-field development and off-field fit. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent recruiting process.

“The way that the Oklahoma State staff communicated and collaborated with their players was huge for me. I had the privilege of seeing them in action during my visit and how the coaching staff explained ‘why’ they were asking their players to do things. This was a huge deal for me because, as a player wanting to get better, understanding what I’m doing wrong and how to fix it helps me self-assess better in the future. I also feel like I can be plugged in to the community in Stillwater (Church, people, etc) - this was as equally as important as baseball," said Morris.

His international stint with USA Baseball left a lasting mark on the young infielder, and it boasted an already impressive resume.

“The lessons that I learned while playing for the 15u USA National Team were impactful. Seeing kids surrounding the field, climbing trees and fences just to watch baseball, gave me a whole new perspective on how fortunate and blessed I am to be in the position I’m in. It contributed to my desire to help the next generation of kids love the game," Morris added.

Josiah Morris (@Josiahmorris88) shoots the 94 MPH fastball through the right side for a single to lead off the bottom half of game number 19 at Upperclass @ACBaseballGames.



Clayton Valley Charter (CA) 2026 • @OSUBaseball commit



Profile: https://t.co/BH9Hoi0X2S pic.twitter.com/lZTEKj6Hhi — Five Tool California (@FiveToolCA) August 11, 2025

Scouts praise Morris for his short, compact swing and advanced bat-to-ball skills, which generate consistent line-drive power to the gaps. Defensively, he shows soft hands, quick feet, and strong instincts at both spots behind the plate and up the middle. As he prepares for his arrival in Stillwater, Morris remains focused on refinement.

“I would say the main things I’ve been working on offensively and defensively are smaller adjustments; refining the foundation I have built over the years and trying to be excellent in whatever my goal is for that day.”

Headed to Stillwater! Glory be to God! Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches and teachers. Looking forward to contributing to the school and community at Oklahoma State!#GoPokes @Alpha_BSB @OSUBaseball pic.twitter.com/00EYO6SbX8 — Josiah Morris (@Josiahmorris88) March 9, 2025

Although Morris has made an official visit to Stillwater, his visits to the Oklahoma State campus and the historic O'Brate Stadium are far from over.

“I’m planning on trying to come out this spring for a weekend series. I’m eyeing the TCU home weekend right now. The Stillwater community seems very tight-knit and family-oriented, and I look forward to being a part of it," Morris said.

With his blend of skill, humility, and team-first mentality, Josiah Morris appears poised to make an immediate impact for Oklahoma State. Cowboys fans have plenty to look forward to when this California kid brings his talents to Stillwater.