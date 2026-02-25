Oklahoma State Senior Gives Emotional Press Conference After Suffering Brutal Injury

Oklahoma State snapped a five game losing streak with an overtime win at home against West Virginia on Tuesday night. While that should have been something worth celebrating, the entire evening had a dark cloud over it after senior Parsa Fallah went down with a serious knee injury after putting the game away with a dunk in the final seconds.

Fallah threw down an emphatic dunk and then his knee buckled as he landed. He immediately grabbed his leg as he fell to the ground. Fallah remained on the court for some time before he was taken off in a wheelchair. Absolutely the most devastating way to end a career and season, but Fallah still wanted to address the media after the game.

Fallah sat at the podium with coach Steve Lutz and talked about how much his one season in Stillwater had meant to him.

"I'm really, really grateful for this year that I had here. Oklahoma State was the best year that I had in my college career and the fans," Fallah said, trailing off with tears in his eyes. "Sorry. I just hope they know how much I really care about them. It was a great experience so I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. Every one of ya'll. And all the fans out there."

"Also, I wanted to talk about coach Lutz here," Fallah continued. "I'm sorry, I'm getting a little emotional, but this man here, I believe that he is one of the best coaches in the country. I've never seen a man work as hard as him. And I seen this is your guy and he will take you guys far. And I really mean every word I'm sayin. He changed my life. I'm really grateful for him. He made me a better man, a better person and a better player."

Parsa Fallah obviously didn’t need to come do media after suffering that injury, but he had a message to #okstate fans.



Keep tissues close. pic.twitter.com/uwb1ZRj7pK — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) February 25, 2026

Fallah began his college career at Souther Utah where he redshirted as a freshman before transfering to Oregon State where he was an All-WCC player. After one year there he transfered to Oklahoma State. Fallah averaged 14.7 points and six rebounds while starting all 26 games he appeared in this season.

