Oklahoma State Baseball Lands Coveted 2026 Star JT Darden
The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ baseball program has been one of the best in the Big 12 Conference recently. They wrapped up the 2024 season with an impressive 42-19 overall record and took home a Big 12 Championship.
The coaching staff has continued to show it is all about building a powerhouse program in Stillwater. The 2025 Cowboys may be one of the youngest to take the field in recent years. Oklahoma State has 15 freshmen (1 redshirt), 10 sophomores and 12 juniors on the roster this season. The 2025 Oklahoma State Cowboys only send six seniors onto the field this coming year.
With the youth movement solidifying the future of the Cowboy baseball program, OSU baseball coach Josh Holliday landed one of the best prospects in the 2026 class earlier this week.
Jeffrey-Todd “JT” Darden of Cypress Woods High School announced on Sunday that he would be continuing his baseball career at Oklahoma State University in 2026. Darden is a 6-foot, 175-pound utility player and outfielder.
Darden is a strong and physical baseball player who has made a name for himself during the Perfect Game summer circuit. Darden ran a 6.25 in the 60-yard dash which ranks him in the 99.98% of the 2026 high school class.
He is primarily an outfielder who possesses serious arm talent and above average arm strength. He was clocked at 92 mph recently on a throw from the outfield to home plate. Darden has continued to grow each year and currently received a 9.5 grade by Perfect Game.
Darden has what it takes to be the next big thing for Cowboy baseball. He was listed as one of the top 30 baseball players in the nation and many believe by the end of his senior season, Darden could be a top 10 prospect.
The Cowboys have shown in the past that they can land big name high school baseball players and Darden will join the list. There have been no rumors surrounding Darden and a potential jump into the MLB draft but with his continued growth on the diamond, those rumors carry enough weight to be a reality.
