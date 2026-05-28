Oklahoma State Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are seeking to get to super regionals for the first time since the 2019 season. The road starts in Tuscaloosa.

The Cowboys are the No. 2 seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, which will be hosted by the University of Alabama and starts on Friday. The Cowboys are making their 13th straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Josh Holliday. But consistent success in the regional round has been elusive since that 2019 super regional appearance. Oklahoma State has seen its NCAA Tournament end in regionals each of the last five seasons.

To advance, the Cowboys must win the Tuscaloosa Regional. That likely means beating Alabama, which is also the No. 7 national seed, at least one time this weekend.

Below is everything you need to know about the regional. Bookmark this page to find Oklahoma State On SI’s coverage of the entire regional until it’s complete.

Oklahoma State Coverage

Oklahoma State's Brennan Phillips. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our pre-game, game and post-game coverage below.

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The Teams

Oklahoma State Cowboys infielder Brock Thompson. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Seed Alabama: 37-19, No. 7 national seed, at-large bid from SEC

No. 2 Seed Oklahoma State: 37-20, at-large bid from Big 12

No. 3 Seed USC Upstate: 33-28, auto-bid, Big South Conference Tournament champions

No. 4 Seed Alabama State: 34-21, auto-bid, SWAC Tournament champions

Oklahoma State Against the Field

Alabama: 1-2

USC Upstate: Never met

Alabama State: Never met

Note: Alabama, which is hosting the regional, is 23-6 at home. Oklahoma State is 12-11 on the road, USC Upstate is 11-23 on the road and Alabama State is 12-9 on the road in 2026.

Path to CWS

Oklahoma State baseball coach Josh Holliday. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner of this regional will go to super regionals, where they will face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional, which includes Florida State, St. John’s, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois. The two winners would play a best-of-three super regional series June 5-8. The winner of that super regional series would advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., which starts on June 12.

How to Watch

Oklahoma State's TP Wentworth. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice. Game times and TV for games played after Friday will be announced.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)

Pitching Rotation and Lineups

Lineups for each game will be posted here when released. The Cowboys are expected to play USC Upstate in Game 1 and lineups are typically posted an hour before first pitch.

Schedule and Scores

Oklahoma State's Kollin Ritchie. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Games

Game 1: USC Upstate vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Alabama State vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA (elimination game)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA (advances to Sunday’s final)

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (elimination game)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)