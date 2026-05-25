Oklahoma State College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing to make another appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The NCAA is set to release the bracket for the 64-team field on Monday. The Cowboys (37-2) did not win the Big 12 Tournament, which held an automatic bid to the tournament. Oklahoma State fell to Kansas, 9-2, in the semifinals. The Jayhawks won the tournament and the automatic bid by beating West Virginia on Saturday.

The Cowboys will have to get into the tournament as an at-large team. Entering Monday D1 Baseball had the Cowboys among the top 32 seeds in the tournament.

The Cowboys are seeking their 13th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, dating back to 2013 and not including the 2020 season which was erased due to COVID-19. OSU has been the tournament every year under head coach Josh Holliday but has not been the Men’s College World Series since 2016.

Cowboys in the NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma State's Colin Brueggemann. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State has a long tradition of reaching the NCAA Tournament, dating back to 1948. The Cowboys won the 1959 championships and have been the MCWS runner-up five other times, with the last time coming in 1990.

The Cowboys have also been to the MCWS 20 times and have won 15 regional championships. But Oklahoma State hasn’t won a regional since 2019. The Cowboys have made 50 NCAA Tournament appearances going into the 2026 Tournament.

Before the Big 12 Tournament the Cowboys won 10 of their final 12 league games. With the Big 12 Tournament Oklahoma State enters the NCAA Tournament with 11 wins in their last 14 games.

Below will be information on the regional that Oklahoma State will be participating in when it is released during Monday’s selection show. It will be updated when information on game times, television and other information is available.

Regional Information

Oklahoma State's Kollin Ritchie celebrates a home run with Colin Brueggemann. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will be updated when information is released on Monday

Each regional will include four teams. The top seed in the regional will be one of the Top 16 national seeds and will host. The No. 2 seed in the regional will be seeded among the No. 17-32 national seeds. The other two teams will be seeded as appropriate. The tournament is double elimination.

The schedule will include two games on Friday.

The winners of Friday’s games advance to a winner’s bracket game, which is the first game on Saturday. The winner advances to action on Sunday.

Following the first game on Saturday, the losers of Friday’s games will play an elimination game. The winner of the elimination game will play the loser of the winner’s bracket game to end Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s final game advances to play on Sunday.

On Sunday, the team with no losses and the team that advanced out of Saturday’s elimination games will play for the regional championship. If the undefeated team wins Game 1, it wins the regional. If the team with a loss wins the first game, a second game is played to determine the regional champion.