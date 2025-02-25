Oklahoma State Completes Two-Game Sweep of UT Arlington
Following a 1-3 start to the regular season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys got a pair of crucial home victories over UT Arlington to even their season record at 3-3. The Cowboys have a pair of tough losses against Texas and Clemson this season. Despite the Pokes' .500 record, they are currently ranked 16th in the nation.
Oklahoma State battled back from an early deficit to complete a two-game series sweep of UT Arlington with a 10-4 win Monday at O'Brate Stadium. Oklahoma State looked to be in trouble early on when UT Arlington scored three runs in the first inning.
However, the Cowboys responded in true O-State fashion when they scored eight unanswered runs in the game and never looked back from there.
Nolan Schubart led the way offensively, getting on base each at bat, as the All-American went 3-for-3 with two walks and drove home a run. Garrett Shull also had a big day at the plate as he was 3-for-5 with a triple.
Brock Thompson got things started with his first collegiate home run and RBI in the second inning as he put the Cowboys on the board with an opposite-field solo shot to left.
The Pokes took control in the third as Schubart drove in a run with a single, andAidan Meola delivered a pair of runs with a double to give OSU a 4-3 lead. In the fifth, the Cowboys extended the lead to 8-3 with aColin Brueggemann RBI single and three consecutive walks with the bases loaded.
The real MVP of the series had to go to the Oklahoma State ground crew. They managed to transform O’brate Stadium from an ice skating rink to a work of art.
The Cowboys return to action Wednesday when they take on Abilene Christian in Cleburne, Texas, before a weekend at the Astros Foundation College Classic in Houston that includes matchups with Tennessee, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
