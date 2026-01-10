Oklahoma State Could Make Statement Against No. 3 Iowa State

Oklahoma State is hoping to compete with the best in the Big 12, and it will have another chance to prove itself this weekend.

On Tuesday night, the Cowboys responded to their tough loss at Texas Tech with against UCF. With back-to-back ranked opponents to begin the season, the Cowboys were able to split those contests.

However, their biggest challenge yet awaits them in Ames. On Saturday, the Cowboys will face No. 3 Iowa State on the road in a clash that might be a real turning point for the program.

When Steve Lutz took over as OSU’s head coach in 2024, the goal was always to show that the program could compete with some of the best in the country and eventually be a national title contender again. While the Cowboys are still not quite to the level of competing for a national title, simply hoping to make the NCAA Tournament in 2026, they could prove that they’re already in a spot to compete with the best of the best.

Of course, the Pokes’ loss to Texas Tech over the weekend may have already showed that they aren’t capable of competing with the top teams consistently. However, if OSU can even keep this game close, it would be an example of the Pokes’ ability to stay in contests against some of the nation’s best.

A nearly 20-point underdog going into Hilton Colliseum, the Cowboys aren’t exactly expected to put up a great fight. While it’s always intimidating to face a top team on the road, OSU’s 13-2 record could represent a new era in Stillwater.

With so many close reps throughout nonconference play, the Cowboys could have a legitimate chance, so long as they’re able to stay within striking distance against a national title contender. In the Big 12, OSU will have battles of this magnitude consistently, and finding ways to actually overcome adversity and get some wins in those matchups could be the difference for which side of the bubble OSU is on when March rolls around.

If the Cowboys go into Ames and get convincingly beaten by the Cyclones, no one will really bat an eye. Even a tight first half followed by a big second half for the home team wouldn’t draw much attention.

Yet, a tight game that comes down to the final minutes, even if OSU doesn’t prevail, could be a statement by the Cowboys to the rest of the Big 12.