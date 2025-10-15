Oklahoma State Cowboys Snag In-State 2026 SS Hudson Morgan
When it comes to small-town Oklahoma athletes, one thing is for certain. A player is not going to be a specialist at one sport and will typically where many hats for their respective High School program. In the case of Marlow senior Hudson Morgan, the proof is in the pudding. Morgan excels on the diamond for the Outlaws, where he starts at shortstop and also lines up at linebacker for the football team.
He helped guide the Outlaws to an impressive 25-11 finish on the diamond a season ago and quickly jumped into the football season in 2025. He currently mans the middle for his 5-0 Marlow squad who has three shutouts on the season and is only allowing just over three points per game on the year.
Despite a potentially promising football career on the gridiron, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound shortstop has had his eye on O'Brate Stadium and the Oklahoma State Cowboy football program for a long time.
"I knew I wanted to take my talents to Oklahoma State University as soon as I stepped on the field. The stadium and facilities are the best in the nation. The coaching staff also made Oklahoma State feel like home," said Morgan.
As an in-state recruit, sometimes choosing to stay close to home can be a difficult decision. Being from a small Class 3A baseball program, Morgan has taken on the role of being an inspiration to small town kids all across the state.
"I hope my commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys just inspires the small school kids around me, and shows them that anything is possible as long as you work hard and have goals," said Morgan.
The baseball offers poured in for Morgan following his stellar first three seasons as a member of the Marlow Outlaw baseball program. He could have easily made the decision to take is talents out of state, but there was something about Coach Holliday's style that locked him with the Cowboys.
"Something that stuck out for me about Coach Holliday is that he welcomed everyone with open arms to the camp that I was recruited at. Coach Holliday has always been good to me and my family and has something really special going on in Stillwater," Morgan added in his interview with OK State on SI.
Despite being fully committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboy baseball program, Hudson had one final thing to say during his interview, which showed his deep roots to small-town athletics.
"I need Oklahoma State to see me at linebacker."