Oklahoma State Ends Season With Loss to Florida in Regional Final
Oklahoma State’s hopes of making a Super Regional were dashed after another crushing loss.
OSU fell 4-2 to Florida in the second Regional Final game at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Monday. After winning its first two games of the Stillwater Regional, OSU lost back-to-back matchups against Florida to end the season.
Florida got on the board first with Ashton Wilson’s single to drive in two runs in the bottom of the third inning. After trailing to begin the first two games against OSU, Florida’s two runs gave it the first lead on Monday.
The Cowboys answered in the top of the fourth with a run thanks to an Aidan Meola double that got Zach Ehrhard home. However, the Cowboys would soon have more ground to make up.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Gators used a Michael Robertson single to drive in another run. Although the Gators looked to have a chance to put more runs on the board, a double play got OSU out of the inning.
With no outs and the bases loaded, OSU had a golden opportunity to open the fifth inning. The Cowboys used a sacrifice fly from Ehrhard to score one run, but they could not get even on the scoreboard.
Florida again extended its lead to two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after Tyler Shelnut’s leadoff homer gave the Gators some more momentum. The Gators’ 4-2 lead would last into the top of the ninth with OSU three outs away from the end of its season.
With back-to-back flyouts to begin the inning, Tyler Wulfert was OSU’s last chance to keep the season alive. Instead, Wulfert struck out to send Florida to the Super Regional and end the Cowboys’ season.
