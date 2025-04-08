Oklahoma State Pitchers Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards
A couple of Cowboys earned some recognition for their impressive weekend.
OSU earned a couple of honors from the Big 12 for its performance in Week 8. Two Cowboy pitchers earned some weekly awards, with Harrison Bodendorf earning Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and Sean Youngerman earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Bodendorf took the mound in Friday night’s win that started the series sweep against Kansas State and played well. He threw seven innings while giving up only two hits. He also finished the night with a career-high 12 strikeouts to move to 6-1 for the season.
Meanwhile, Youngerman helped carry the Cowboys’ momentum from Friday into the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader. The first-year Cowboy kept the Wildcats off the scoreboard for eight innings while earning 11 strikeouts in just his second start of the season.
Those two helped the Cowboys start 2-0 over the weekend before the team finished off a 3-0 sweep of Kansas State, which has been one of the Big 12’s best thus far.
As the Cowboys look to turn the season around, consistent solid performances from the pitching unit will be critical. Last season, the Cowboys won the Big 12 and hosted a Regional before falling to Florida.
While OSU entered 2025 as favorites to win the Big 12 and was expected to host another Regional and perhaps go further than it has in recent seasons, this season has been somewhat disastrous. With Josh Holliday seemingly on the hot seat after the horrendous start, it appears the team could be turning a corner just in time to save his job and save this season.
Of course, it won’t mean much if this weekend series against Kansas State is a one-weekend wonder and OSU goes back to its losing ways. In any case, there were plenty of positives to take away from the Cowboys’ performances against a solid Kansas State team, and they could still make a run to the postseason if they can continue to put together good performances in the Big 12.
OSU will have its next chance to get in the win column on