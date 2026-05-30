Oklahoma State Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Alabama State

For the next three days, the Oklahoma State Cowboys baseball team must play without any regard for the future. They must win now.

After falling to the USC Upstate Spartans, 8-5, in the first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional on Friday, the Cowboys (37-21) face an elimination game against SWAC Tournament champion Alabama State (34-22) at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The two teams have never met.

The Cowboys now must win four games in three days, including a potential doubleheader on Sunday. But OSU must get past the Hornets first, who are coming off a 21-3 loss to Alabama, the No. 1 seed in the regional.

Oklahoma State has not gotten out of the regional round since 2019. To get there, the Cowboys are going to have to force this regional to go to Monday.

Below is everything you need to get ready for Saturday’s game. Information will be updated as it is provided by each team as they set their starting pitchers and lineups for the game. Oklahoma State On SI’s Tournament Central has Cowboys fans covered for the entire tournament.

Starting Pitchers

Oklahoma State: TBA

Alabama State: TBA

Lineups

Oklahoma State

TBA

Alabama State

TBA

How to Watch, Listen

TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)

Keys to Game

Shull delivers



RBI 2B for @gshull_8 pulls us to within 1 in the 5th#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/tRBVc9YrzL — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 29, 2026

Oklahoma State

Play a clean game. The Cowboys committed three errors against USC Upstate. Their pitchers threw a wild pitch and a passed ball. The defense and pitching needs to be much better.

The top of the order needs to get going. The top three batters in Friday’s lineup — Alex Conover, Brock Thompson and Kollin Ritchie — failed to get a hit. The top of the order must show up for this one.

The Cowboys batted .333 with runners in scoring position on Friday but left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth innings down three runs. Cleaning up in those situations would have rescued OSU’s hopes of playing in the winner’s bracket.

The Cowboys also need length from the pitching staff. The only upside from Friday was that OSU only used two pitchers. It would benefit them to get through Saturday’s game using only two or three pitchers to have a relatively rested staff for a potential Sunday doubleheader.

Weather Impact

Per weather.com the high in Tuscaloosa on Saturday is expected to be 85 degrees. There is a 55% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Winds will be west to southwest from 5-10 mph.

Schedule and Scores

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Results

Game 1: USC Upstate 8, Oklahoma State 5

Game 2: Alabama 21, Alabama State 3

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama State, 1 p.m., ESPN+ (elimination game)

Game 4: USC Upstate vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+ (advances to Sunday’s final)

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)