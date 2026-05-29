Oklahoma State Live Score for NCAA Baseball Regional Opener vs. USC Upstate

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the USC Upstate Spartans meet in the first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional on Friday.

The Cowboys (37-20) and the Spartans (33-28) have never met on the diamond. Both enter the game on hot streaks. Oklahoma State didn’t win the Big 12 Tournament, but the Cowboys have won 11 of their last 14 games. The Spartans won the Big South Conference Tournament champions and have won 14 of their last 16 games.

The game is the first of two in Tuscaloosa. The second game features the host school, Alabama, facing Alabama State. The winners of the first two games will meet Saturday for a trip to the regional final on Sunday.

Oklahoma State fans can keep up with the game here, including lineups and inning by inning details on the game. Check out Oklahoma State On SI’s NCAA Tournament Central for everything related to the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Game Details

Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday. | STEVE SISNEY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State vs. USC Upstate

Time: 1 p.m. central

TV: ESPN+ (Derek Jones & Jared Mitchell on the call). NOTE: TV is subject to change without notice. Game times and TV for games played after Friday will be announced.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network & The Varsity Network App/93.7 KSPI-FM or okla.state/GetVarsity (Rex Holt on the call)

OSU Batting Order

Oklahoma State Cowboys catcher Campbell Smithwick. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The batting order for Friday’s game will be posted here when it is released by the team.

Tuscaloosa Regional

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala. Venue: Sewell-Thomas Stadium (5,867).

Friday’s Games

Game 1: USC Upstate vs. Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Alabama State vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday’s Games

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBA (elimination game)

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA (advances to Sunday’s final)

Sunday’s Games

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (elimination game)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5

Monday’s Game

Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6 (if necessary)

(Times subject to change for TV purposes)