Oklahoma State Walks Off No. 7 Georgia to Advance to Regional Final
Oklahoma State won in dramatic fashion to keep its season alive.
On Sunday afternoon, OSU beat No. 7 overall seed Georgia 11-9 in an elimination game of the Athens Regional to advance to the Regional Final. OSU’s win didn’t come easy, as it took a final swing to push the Cowboys into a rematch with Duke.
The Cowboys entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 9-7 and needing two runs to keep their season alive. Kollin Ritchie ensured that OSU would get to play at least one more inning, as he sent in a two-run homer with no outs.
Colin Brueggemann followed that up with a single to give OSU the winning run on base with no outs. While a strikeout and fielder’s choice kept the Cowboys with a runner on first with two outs, Brock Thompson walked it off with a two-run homer to keep the Cowboys’ season alive and send the Bulldogs home.
While most of the past few seasons for the Cowboys have ended in extreme disappointment by being knocked out of a regional they hosted, they got the opportunity to make another team feel that on Sunday. With the win against Georgia, the Cowboys have knocked out the host in the Athens Regional, but their road to advancing might not be getting any easier.
After the Bulldogs lost their matchup with Duke on Saturday, they were suddenly in a position where they couldn’t afford another loss. OSU was put in that position by Duke in the first game of the regional on Friday.
After getting two convincing wins, Duke simply needs one more victory against OSU to make a trip to the Super Regional. Of course, the Cowboys know as well as any team that entering the Regional Final without a loss doesn’t always guarantee success.
Back-to-back losses to Florida in Stillwater last season ended the 2024 campaign for the Pokes. While it took a gritty, hard-fought win against Georgia to keep the season alive, the celebration must be short.
If the Cowboys want to take their season into Monday, they will need to have one of their best performances of the season, only hours after arguably their most impressive win in 2025.