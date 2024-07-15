OSU Baseball Commit Selected in First Round of MLB Draft
An Oklahoma State commit is well on his way to the major leagues.
On Sunday, OSU baseball commit Kash Mayfield was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft. The San Diego Padres took Mayfield with the No. 25 pick in the first round.
Perfect Game ranks Mayfield as the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in the class of 2024 and No. 23 overall. As the Cowboys' top commit in the class, Mayfield might be too good to make it to Stillwater. He would not be the first OSU commit to make the jump from high school to the MLB, with former Stillwater High School star Jackson Holliday doing so earlier this year.
MLB.com’s scouting report of Mayfield concurs that he is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. Coming in at No. 30 on the MLB’s prospect rankings, Mayfield’s pitching ability and versatility have garnered the attention of professional baseball.
“After working with an upper-80s fastball last spring, Mayfield is dealing at 92-95 mph and reaching 97 with armside run and carry. He already possesses an advanced changeup that parks in the low 80s and drops at the plate, making his heater even more effective. His slurvy upper-70s breaking ball stands out more for his ability to locate it than its power or shape.”
At Elk City, Mayfield won back-to-back Gatorade Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year Awards. As a senior, Mayfield led his team to a 28-5 record and went 8-0 in games he started at pitcher. He finished the season with a 0.16 ERA and had 115 strikeouts in 44 innings.
He also succeeded as an outfielder, finishing the season with a .476 batting average and accumulating 31 RBIs.
