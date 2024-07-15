OSU Baseball Star Carson Benge Selected in First Round of MLB Draft
Oklahoma State’s two-way star is heading to the major leagues.
On Sunday, the New York Mets selected OSU baseball star Carson Benge with the No. 19 pick in the MLB Draft. The Cowboy earned a number of honors throughout his time in Stillwater and had his best season in 2024.
In his sophomore season, Benge had a batting average of .335 and played every game for the Cowboys. In 248 at-bats, Benge had 83 hits, 64 RBIs and 18 home runs.
While he was one of OSU’s best hitters, Benge also had some solid outings on the mound. Last season, Benge appeared in 18 games as a pitcher and started four.
Finishing with a 3-2 record, Benge pitched 37 innings and allowed 26 hits while getting 44 strikeouts. His 3.16 ERA was among the best for the Cowboys last season. Benge got the start and played well in OSU’s Regional against Florida. Although OSU could not win his start in the first game of the Regional Final, Benge showed his versatility throughout the postseason.
OSU did not have much success in the NCAA Tournament, but it won the Big 12 Championship and Benge had some impressive performances. In the Big 12 Tournament opener against Texas Tech, Benge pitched 6.1 innings and earned 10 strikeouts while allowing only three hits in OSU’s 7-2 win.
Throughout the Big 12 title run, Benge excelled as a hitter, getting multiple hits in four of the Cowboys’ five matchups. While OSU was loaded with talent last season, Benge was always among the team’s top performers, and his sophomore campaign will not be forgotten any time soon.
