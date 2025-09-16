Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
The Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered a horrible loss in Week 2 of the college football season to the Oregon Ducks, and after a bye week they’ll look to bounce back in Week 4 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa is just 1-2 so far in the 2025 season with its lone win coming against Abilene Christian University in Week 1.
As a result, oddsmakers have set Tulsa as a 13.5-point underdog in this Week 4 matchup, even though Oklahoma State lost 69-3 against Oregon in Week 2. The Cowboys did win their Week 1 matchup against UT Martin, but that may even be a step below the Golden Hurricane.
Can Mike Gundy’s group bounce back after the bye?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 4 matchup on Friday night.
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tulsa +13.5 (-115)
- Oklahoma State -13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tulsa: +370
- Oklahoma State: -485
Total
- 55.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tulsa record: 1-2
- Oklahoma State record: 1-1
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch
Dominic Richardson, Running Back, Tulsa
This is a little bit of a revenge game for Richardson, who began his college career at Oklahoma State (playing there for three years) before transferring to Baylor and then again to Tulsa. The super senior has been a bellcow for the Golden Hurricane in 2025, carrying the ball 53 times to lead the American Athletic Conference.
Richardson has turned those 53 carries into 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Golden Hurricane love to run the football, averaging 38.7 attempts per game while averaging 4.7 yards per carry as a unit.
Can Richardson take advantage of his former team, which is allowing 5.7 yards per carry in 2025?
Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to take too much away from the Cowboys’ start to the season, as they handled an inferior UT Martin team before getting blown out by an elite Oregon squad. The Cowboys still didn't put up a fight against Oregon, scoring just three points in the loss.
I can’t lay nearly two touchdowns with the Cowboys in this matchup, especially since they’ve struggled against the run this season. Allowing 5.7 yards per carry is a recipe for disaster for any team, and Oklahoma State is going to face a steady dose of running plays from Tulsa.
Now, Tulsa would have failed to cover this number in a loss to Navy, but it is averaging 24 points per game this season. Oklahoma State scored just 27 points against UT Martin and is averaging less than 300 yards of offense per game in 2025.
Even if the offense looks better against Tulsa, can bettors trust the Cowboys to get into the 30s on Friday night?
I’m not buying it.
I’ll take the points with Tulsa as it looks to move to 2-2.
Pick: Tulsa +13.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
