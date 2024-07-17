Recapping OSU Baseball's Selections at the MLB Draft
Oklahoma State was well represented throughout the MB Draft.
In 2024, the Cowboys were among the best teams in the country, winning a Big 12 title and hosting a Regional. Although the Cowboys could not reach their postseason goals, their top-end talent was undeniable.
Eight OSU players were selected across the three days of the MLB Draft. OSU’s pitching was especially well-represented, with seven players with time on the mound getting selected.
Every OSU player selected in the MLB Draft:
Carson Benge: Round 1, Pick 19 (New York Mets)
A two-way star for the Cowboys last season, Benge played every game and had 83 hits, 64 RBIs and 18 home runs. On the mound, Benge made 18 appearances and held a 3.16 ERA.
Brian Holiday: Round 3, Pick 80 (St. Louis Cardinals)
In his lone season with the Cowboys, Holiday impressed. He made 16 starts while having an ERA of 2.95 and earning 128 strikeouts in 113 innings.
Zach Ehrhard: Round 4 Pick 115 (Boston Red Sox)
In 2024, Ehrhard had a batting average of .330, getting 77 hits, 57 RBIs and 14 home runs.
Janzen Keisel: Round 6, Pick 186 (Tampa Bay Rays)
Keisel improved throughout his second season at OSU, making 11 appearances and eight starts. With a 3.37 ERA, he was a solid option for the Cowboys and also had 40 strikeouts while allowing 23 hits.
Robert Cranz: Round 7, Pick 200 (Washington Nationals)
Cranz made the most appearances of any Cowboy last season, with 30. As a consistent option in the bullpen, Cranz had a 1.63 ERA and struck out 59 batters in 49.2 innings.
Sam Garcia: Round 8, Pick 245 (Milwaukee Brewers)
Tied with Holiday for the most starts last season, Garcia pitched 89 innings in 16 appearances. He had a 3.64 ERA and struck out 115 batters.
Tommy Molsky: Round 12 Pick 347 (Kansas City Royals)
Molsky played in 19 games for the Cowboys in 2024 and started twice. He had an ERA of 4.83 and had 66 strikeouts in 41 innings.
Ryan Ure: Round 19 Pick 568 (San Francisco Giants)
Ure played in nine games last season and had a 4.91 ERA while allowing three hits and getting seven strikeouts in his second year in Stillwater.
