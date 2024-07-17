Oklahoma State Hires Sean Snyder as Kickers and Punters Coach
Oklahoma State has some more help on special teams.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Sean Snyder as the team’s punters and kickers coach. Snyder has been coaching college football for nearly 30 years and brings an abundance of experience in the Big 12 to OSU.
Snyder spent most of his coaching career at Kansas State, where he coached from 1994-2019.
He is also the son of legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder and played for the Wildcats at punter. Snyder earned First Team All-America honors in 1992 and is considered one of the best punters in Kansas State history.
After coaching at Kansas State, Snyder has bounced around to a few different schools. In 2020, he took over as USC’s special teams coordinator. He spent two seasons there before leaving for Illinois, where he had the same role in 2022.
Most recently, Snyder spent the 2023 season as an assistant coach at Kansas and helped with the special teams unit. He left the Jayhawks earlier this year to pursue a personal coaching business but will head to Stillwater to join the OSU staff next season.
OSU coach Mike Gundy and his teams have matched up against Snyder’s special teams units many times throughout his career. Bringing Snyder into Stillwater could be a significant help for the Cowboys.
"Sean brings years of experience with kickers and punters and special teams concepts," Gundy said. "We're really excited about what he brings to our coaching staff."
As the Cowboys look to be among the best in the Big 12 next season, they will return more talent than almost any team in the country. However, with some key special teams players from last season gone, Snyder could be a significant piece of OSU’s success in that area.
