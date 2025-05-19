Sweep vs. Arizona State Gives Cowboys Confidence Ahead of Postseason
Oklahoma State has been one of the top teams in the Big 12 over the past couple of weeks and is riding that momentum into the postseason.
On Saturday, OSU beat Arizona State 7-4 to complete the weekend sweep in the final series of the regular season. After finding some success against one of the Big 12’s best in the first two matchups, OSU continued its hot streak into Saturday’s matchup.
While the Cowboys struck first and played some solid baseball in the early innings, they found themselves trailing 4-3 as they entered the bottom of the seventh. As it turned out, hitting a few bombs was all it would take for the Cowboys to regain the lead and control the rest of the game.
Brayden Smith got things started with a two-run homer. Then, Nolan Schubart and Colin Brueggemann each notched solo home runs to give the Pokes a 7-4 lead going into the eighth.
From there, the Cowboys kept the Sun Devils off the board and extended their winning streak to three with the postseason just a few days away.
After starting poorly this season, the Cowboys, who were chosen as the Big 12 favorites in the preseason media poll, looked like they were in for an incredibly disappointing season. That sentiment hadn’t changed a whole lot as the Cowboys entered May, but there seemed to be some optimism that maybe they could turn a corner.
OSU has since turned in one of the most impressive stretches of the Josh Holliday era, given the situation. Although the Cowboys got themselves into this mess, they have managed to salvage their season, winning nine of their past 10 games, with an 8-1 record in May.
Even as the Cowboys were finding some success against UCF, Baylor and Arizona State, it still seemed like their potential path into the NCAA Tournament was conference championship or bust. However, the latest projections have the Cowboys competing for an at-large bid, and a successful run in the Big 12 Tournament could bolster their status, and of course, secure it altogether if they can run the table.