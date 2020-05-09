Cowboy Basketball to Play in 2021 Legends Classic

STILLWATER -- Just a day after announcing a home-and-home series with in-state foe ORU, another non-conference date for Oklahoma State has been set.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the Cowboys will be playing the 2021 Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn along with Northwestern, UCLA and Virginia.

Oklahoma State is 3-4 against the other teams in the tournament. They're 1-0 against Virginia, having beat the Cavaliers 72-69 in Columbia, S.C. in 1975.

As for UCLA, the Cowboys are 2-4 against the Bruins and there's some great history between the two teams. The first two games came in 1959 (Los Angeles) and 1960 (Stillwater) and featured two of the greatest basketball coaches the sport has ever seen: Henry Iba and John Wooden.

The Cowboys took both of those games, 52-48 in LA and 64-58 in Stillwater. Wooden would take the next two games, both in LA in 1964 (68-52) and 1974 (82-51). The Bruins would also win the last two match ups, the Final Four match up in 1995, 74-61 to go on to win the 1995 national championship, and 69-66 in 1998 in Anaheim, CA.

The Cowboys have yet to play Northwestern.

The Cowboys participated in the Legends Classic during Mike Boynton's first season as Head Coach in the 2017 season. They faced Pepperdine and ORU in regional match ups in Stillwater, winning both games 78-47 and 91-48 respectively. The Pokes then faced No. 16 Texas A & M in the semifinals game in the Barclays Center and fell 72-55. They'd go on to beat Pittsburgh 73-67 in the consultation game, while A & M would go on to beat Penn State 98-87 to win the tournament.

This year, the Pokes will be headed to Brooklyn with a talented returning roster led by juniors Isaac Likekele and Yor Anei, and will be joined by the No. 4 recruiting class in the country led by the No. 1 overall prospect in Cade Cunningham.

Oklahoma State has a good portion of their non-conference scheduled completed as they'll open the season against Green Bay in Stillwater on Nov. 10, they'll play in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 19-22, they'll face ORU in Stillwater on Nov. 28, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Camp Lejeune, a United States military training facility in Jacksonville, NC, Virginia Tech at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and at Wichita State on Dec. 12.

They're also set to face Marquette in Milwaukee, WI in the upcoming Big-East-Big 12 Battle.