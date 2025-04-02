2026 Prep Star Maddi Stewart Includes Oklahoma State in Top 5
There is a hidden gem in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and she calls Class 4A Lincoln Christian High School home. 2026 sharpshooter Maddi Stewart has taken Oklahoma high school basketball by storm. She is a State Champion, MVP and one of the most highly recruited athletes in the state. Stewart recently spoke to OK State on SI about recruiting, the season and the future.
What has it been like playing for such a dominant Oklahoma high school team and how have you been able to balance recruiting and playing?
"It has been an incredible experience playing for this elite team and these elite coaches. Not everyone is lucky enough to say they have experienced as much success in their high school careers as we have. All of this I accredit to the coaches and my teammates. There is not a better group of girls I would have rather played for and they make all the bustle of recruitment feel light and easy. They have always celebrated me and I them in any accomplishments. It truly is such a blessing from God to see all of this play out through these past 3 seasons."
You are coming off a spectacular junior season in which you were named the Class 4A player of the year. What has been the keys to your success so early on in your career?
"Consistency has always been the biggest separator for me. Yes, this year was fantastic, and I am truly grateful for all I got to be a part of, but truthfully, none of it would have happened without the full commitment and support of those around me as well. My family are my biggest cheerleaders and the first ones to offer up their time to help me grow my game. I owe everything to God and to them."
Who has been the most influential figure in your basketball career?
"The most influential figure in my basketball career has been Jackie Stiles. My mom played in college with her and was fortunate enough to experience a final four with her during their time at SMSU (now Missouri State) together. I remember growing up hearing my mom talk about her work ethic and all that she stood for as a player. This resonated with me at a young age and I continually worked to have her same mentality towards the game."
The D1 offers have been rolling in heavy. What offer did you get when you realized that things were getting serious?
"I would say my first offer from TU was definitely a turning point for me. It had always been a dream to play division one basketball, but after that it began to feel like reality. I would say I really started to realize that I could compete at a high level collegiately after Nebraska had offered me as well. This is all a testament to just what God can do with a girl from Claremore, Oklahoma."
You recently announced a top 5 of Oklahoma, Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Nebraska, is there a program or programs that stand out as early favorites?
"All of the programs listed in my top 5 are there because they are competitive in their respective conferences and that’s what I am looking for in a school. I want to go somewhere competitive, but also with the right fit for me. Any of these schools would be excellent schools to attend and hopefully as I keep in prayer I will make the right decision when committing. I grew up having been taught by my parents that God will always put me in the right place, at the right time, and in front of the right people. So truthfully I trust fully in His plan and can’t wait to see where my journey will lead next because of him."