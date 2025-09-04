2027 4-Star Jada Jackson Set for Unofficial Cowgirl Hoops Visit
Coach Jacie Hoyt has proven that the Oklahoma State Cowgirl basketball program can compete with the best of them on the recruiting trail. The Cowgirls have landed some big names in the 2026 class and will now turn their attention to the class of 2027. Jada Jackson, a four-star forward from Frenship High School in Lubbock, is set to make an unofficial visit to campus this weekend. Reported by 247Sports, the unofficial visit announcement only proves that the Pokes are ready to take over the Big 12 Conference.
At 6-foot-2, Jackson is a lengthy forward who has made a name for herself as a national standout. Ranked as a top-50 prospect in the 2027 class by 247Sports, she combines scoring prowess in the paint, a reliable perimeter shot, and relentless defense across multiple positions.
Jackson's game is next level. She could potentially join a young Oklahoma State Cowgirls basketball team that has only improved daily under Hoyt. One can take a quick scan around social media if one wishes to see just how special a basketball player Jackson truly is.
She currently holds offers from the heavy hitters of women's hoops. The likes of Purdue, Illinois, Texas A&M, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oregon and Clemson have all come bearing offers. She is a star in the making and nearly every program in the nation wants Jackson on its roster.
Jackson’s visit comes at a pivotal moment, with the University of Oklahoma also reportedly hosting her. Her journey from Norman to Stillwater only sets up a Bedlam recruiting showdown to land the shifty forward. Landing a Texas star like Jackson, who hails from Frendship High School, could solidify Oklahoma State's recruiting presence in the talent-rich state and propel the Cowgirls toward Big 12 title contention.
She also suits up for Team Moriah Jefferson (Mo Jeff), which is a powerhouse hoops program. Jackson is teammates with three players ranked in the ESPN women's prep top 100. Gianna Jordan (No. 88), Samari Holmen (No. 25) and Miciah Fusilier (No. 13). Jackson is currently ranked No. 38 in the nation by ESPN.
Hoyt may have opened a pipeline to Frenship High School. 2026 prep superstar Addisyn Bollinger committed to the Cowgirls in June and may be the key component in helping the Cowgirls land the talented Jackson next season. This weekend visit could prove to Jackson that there is no place like home and that home is Stillwater.