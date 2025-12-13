3 Keys To A Beldam Win For The Cowboys

The state of Oklahoma’s biggest rivalry is finally here.

Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will face off on Saturday at noon to decide who runs college hoops in the state of Oklahoma. Oklahoma State comes into this matchup as one of the eight teams in the country that have yet to taste defeat, as they are 9-0.

Oklahoma, on the other hand, is 6-3 and is coming off a fresh loss to Arizona State. However, the Sooners seemed to have played the better competition up to this point, taking on ranked Gonzaga and an unbeaten Nebraska team.

ESPN analytics only give the Cowboys a 35.3% chance to win this game, as OSU hasn’t beaten OU in basketball since the 2022-23 season. However, this is a different Pokes team, and they will be coming for that Bedlam win.

Here are three keys to a Cowboys’ Bedlam win.

1. Crash the boards

Oklahoma State will have to make sure that they don’t let OU get any extra opportunities. Oklahoma State has done a good job this year at commanding the glass, as they average 42 rebounds a game. This effort is led by Parsa Fallah, as he averaged 6.3 rebounds per game.

However, Oklahoma is also good at rebounding, as the Sooners are averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds a game. OSU will have to make sure Oklahoma doesn’t get too many second chances, or they could add up fast.

2. Explosive offense

To win, the Oklahoma State offense will have to do what it does best: score. The Cowboys are averaging 91.3 points per game and have been firing on all cylinders. They’re shooting just about 50% from the field and are shooting 32% from three. OSU even has five players who average double-digit points this season.

The Cowboys will need to replicate this on Saturday as OU is only allowing 75 points a game on average. The Sooners' seven steals and 3.8 blocks a game can be frightening, but if OSU plays its game, the Cowboys will blow right past OU.

3. Win the turnover battle

Turnovers have been something the Cowboys have struggled with earlier in the season, and have kept their opponents in games. OSU is averaging 14 turnovers a game, which can not win you big games.

OU, on the other hand, averages only 9.9 turnovers a game. The Pokes' quick hands will disrupt the Oklahoma offense, as OSU averages 7.8 steals a game, but the Cowboys must take care of the ball themselves if they don’t want to let the Sooners run away with this one.