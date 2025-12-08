Oklahoma State Basketball Is Knocking On The Door Of The Top 25

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the best position yet.

The Cowboys have dealt with every test that has crossed their path, and have an unbeaten record at 9-0 to prove it. For the first couple of weeks of the season, it seemed like the Cowboys were being looked over, as they barely received any media attention or recognition for their play. However, the Week 6 rankings have finally shown the caliber of play the OSU squad has displayed.

Oklahoma State received a season high of 54 AP votes in Week 6 of the AP Top 25 poll, which ranks them unofficially as the No. 27 team in the nation. The Cowboys have shown they are deserving of a ranking game after game.

Steve Lutz’s squad has had one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, as they rank twelfth in the country in points per game with 91.3. This dominance has allowed them to run away with games, as the Pokes have an average scoring margin of +14.9.

Luckily for Oklahoma State, Lutz and the Cowboys are not just satisfied with knocking on the door. The Pokes have closed in on being a part of the AP Top 25 poll every week, and any game could be the reason they get in.

The Cowboys are hoping a win in their next game will put them over the edge and secure them a spot in the rankings. OSU will travel to Paycom Center on Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma for their annual Bedlam game.

Even though Oklahoma has lost three games, according to ESPN analytics, the Cowboys only have a 35.6% chance to win this matchup. The Cowboys have not beaten OU since the 2022-23 season and are bound to have a chip on their shoulder after being disrespected by such a measly win percentage.

If Oklahoma State is able to take care of business, it’s very hard to imagine a world where a 10-0 OSU doesn’t crack the Top-25. This would be the first time since the 2020-21 season that the Cowboys were ranked. This was also the last year the Cowboys made the NCAA tournament, and this year’s team looks like it's ready to go back.

Oklahoma State has had an incredible season up to this point, but it knows the season is far from over. The Cowboys aren’t comfortable with just knocking at the door and waiting to be in, but they know they’ll have to take every chance they get to walk right in, as they belong there.