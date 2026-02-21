3 Keys To A Cowboy Win Over Colorado

Oklahoma State’s season could depend on this game.

The Cowboys are gearing up to take on Colorado on Saturday afternoon in Boulder. OSU is on a four-game losing streak and desperately needs to get back in the win column on Saturday.

The Buffaloes come into this game 14-12 overall and tied with the Pokes in the Big 12 standings at 4-9. Both teams are fighting an uphill battle when it comes to making the postseason, but this is a game that the Pokes must win or else it's bound to be the final nail in the coffin for their tournament hopes.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy win over Colorado.

1. Score in the paint

The Cowboys have the ability to light up the court from beyond the arc, especially with shooters like Anthony Roy on the team. However, the Cowbys must know when the shots are not falling that they must make their presence known in the paint.

OSU was only able to score 26 points in the paint in its previous matchup against Kansas, a trend that has not ended well for the Pokes in previous games. For example, Oklahoma State only scored 14 points in the paint against Arizona and lost that bout by almost 40 points.

The Cowboys have the ability to shoot the ball; they just need to make sure that they prioritize easy points in the paint.

2. Start the game hot

Oklahoma State has gone into the half down in its last four games, and similarly, it has ended up losing its last four games. OSU can not afford to get down early in another game, especially on the road in Boulder.

Part of this relies on the Cowboy defense to do its job as well. The Cowboys have not held teams to under 39 points in the first half in these past four games, making their offense scramble and ultimately forcing shots they shouldn’t take.

OSU must make sure they don’t get down quick, or else this could end in another loss for the Pokes.

3. Know the ramifications

This game could very well end OSU’s offseason hopes. Of course, there is always the Big 12 tournament, but with the way the season has played out, that will be a battle in itself. A loss to Colorado would for sure make the bleeding Cowboys unable to crawl back into tournament talks and would ultimately end what they have worked so hard for.

The Cowboys must realize that this game means everything for their season, and they must play exactly like that.