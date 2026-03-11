3 Keys To A Cowboy Win Over TCU

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have lived to see another day, but that brings a new challenge.

The Pokes stormed to a 92-83 round one win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Tuesday, which means the TCU Horned Frogs now await them Wednesday night. The Cowboys have faced the Horned Frogs twice this year and have yet to pick up a win against them.

However, both of these losses were only one-score games, and one battle even went to overtime. The Pokes have shown that they have the capability to beat TCU, and if they do the little things right, their one win could be the one that matters most.

Here are three keys to a Cowboy win over TCU

1. Limit offensive boards

Both times the Pokes have matched up against the Horned Frogs, TCU has beaten them on the offensive glass. In the first game, it was only by one rebound, but the Pokes only lost by one possession.

The second bout, however, TCU out-rebounded the Cowboys on the offensive side of the ball 14-9. This issue can arise once again, and OSU will have its work cut out for it with no Parsa Fallah this go around. OSU has shown it can limit TCU’s scoring, but if they allow offensive boards, it makes it significantly harder.

2. Don’t be afraid to attack

Oklahoma State didn’t beat the Buffaloes by outshooting them or by making bigger shots. It beat them by creating better chances to get points. OSU shot 35 free throws compared to Colorado’s 16. The Cowboys took advantage of these foul shots too, making 29 of them.

The Pokes did this by attacking the paint, as they had 40 points down low against the Buffaloes. If the Cowboys can continue to do this and continue to draw fouls, TCU will have a hard time keeping up with OSU’s scoring.

3. Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman has had a great start to the Big 12 Tournament, and the Cowboys would love for him to continue this play. Coleman had a double-double against Colorado with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Coleman also produced on the defensive end as he led the game with three blocks.

Coleman is now the main Cowboy big man with Fallah out of the lineup, and the Pokes will need him to continue to play as he has been. If Coleman can bring the same energy to the Horned Frogs as he did to Colorado, the Pokes have a good chance at staying alive in the tournament.