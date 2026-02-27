3 Players Who Must Step Up After Parsah Fallah's Injury

Oklahoma State can not be ok with losing a piece of its team.

In an overtime win against West Virginia, the Cowboys lost one of their most important playmakers as Parsa Fallah suffered a torn ACL after landing awkwardly on a dunk late in the game. Now with the big man out, the Pokes are left at a disadvantage for the remainder of the season.

OSU still has three games remaining this year, as well as the Big 12 Tournament. Although Fallah was a big part of this Oklahoma State squad, the Pokes just can’t roll over and give up. Multiple players will have to step up and take over some of the workload that Fallah carried if the Cowboys want to have a successful end to their season.

Here are three players who must step up after Parsa Fallah’s injury.

1. Andrija Vukovic

With another big man down on the OSU roster, Andrija Vukovic will be thrown into a role that he isn’t used to. Vukovic has been a rotational guy for Oklahoma State this season, but has not seen a large amount of minutes. The sophomore has played more than 20 minutes in only three games this season.

He has shown he can contribute to the Pokes as he had 12 points in just 13 minutes in OSU’s win over the Mountaineers. The Cowboys will start to ask a lot out of Vukovic now that he is one of the last bigs remaining, and the Serbian must be up to the challenge.

2. Christian Coleman

Christian Coleman has been a solid contributor for Oklahoma State this year, but now the Cowboy forward will have to step up his game and be more of a scorer. Fallah’s 14.7 points per game will have to be filled somewhere, and Coleman has shown he has the ability to do that.

Although Coleman only averaged 9.4 points per game, he has had scoring outbursts, putting up 20 points in two games. Performances like this will need to be more frequent if the Cowboys want to fill the hole left by Fallah’s absence, and Coleman can do so.

3. Anthony Roy

The Pokes’ leading scorer will have to be even better now. Roy is averaging 16.8 points per game for the Cowboys, but has been slacking as of late. Roy hasn’t scored more than 16 points since OSU’s upset of BYU, where the leading guard scored 30.

Although Roy’s average performances are still good, the Cowboys can’t afford just average now. Roy will have to step up and truly lead this Pokes squad, or else the rest of the season will not go in the Cowboys’ favor.