How Far Can OSU's Newly Found Momentum Take Them?

Oklahoma State has finally snapped its detrimental losing streak.

The Pokes were able to halt a five-game skid by taking down West Virginia 91-84 in overtime. OSU came out of the gate swinging as they were up 46-33 going into the half. However, the Mountaineers would mount a comeback and tie the game at 77 all with 19 seconds remaining.

Kanye Clary would have a chance to win the game, but a missed three-point attempt would send the Cowboys to their second overtime of the year. OSU would leave no doubt in the extra period, as they scored the first seven points of overtime.

This would eventually push the Pokes to the finish and allow them to claim win No. 17 on the season. Although this is a good win, as West Virginia was still in the hunt for the NCAA Tournament, it comes a little too late for the Cowboys.

It would appear the only road that leads to March for OSU is winning the Big 12 Tournament, and although it will be difficult, the Cowboys can take this win and build momentum. The only question is, how far can this momentum take them?

The Pokes have three remaining games until the Big 12 Tournament, and winning these last three could take the Cowboys new found confidence and amplify it significantly.

First on the schedule is Cincinnati, which recently shocked the nation by upsetting No. 14 Kansas. In the Big 12, upsets can happen at any time, and every team is dangerous. You must take wins where you can find them, and the Bearcats have shown they are not an easy team to beat.

The last two games are against teams that are currently slotted in the tournament. UCF is projected to be a 10-seed in March, but has already fallen to OSU once. However, the last game of the season comes against No. 5 Houston.

The Cougars are one of, if not the best, defensive teams in the nation and have smothered opponents of all skill levels. Oklahoma State's newfound momentum will need to continue to build if it wants to take down Houston, and a win against the Cougars could set up a big conference tournament push.

This will be easier said than done, especially now with Parsa Fallah’s injury. In the closing seconds, Fallah landed awkwardly on his knee and went straight to the ground. The OSU big man slapped the floor in agony until he was wheelchaired out by the medical staff.

Fallah was one of the main contributors to the Pokes squad and will be missed greatly. However, OSU still has a job to do, and now they have a little momentum on their side to do it.