3 Takeaways from the Cowboys 103-95 Win Over South Florida
Kanye Clary dribbled down the court early in the second half with the Cowboys holding on to a narrow six-point lead against the visiting South Florida Bulls. The fiery point guard was outnumbered on the fast break, but that wasn't about to slow him down. He dropped a no-look pass to a trailing Christian Coleman, who elevated and threw down a monster one-handed dunk. The crowd in Gallagher-Iba Arena erupted. We are back, baby!
Wednesday night marked the first true test for Oklahoma State this season following a 4-0 start. The Bulls of South Florida were coming in averaging over 100 points per game, and the Pokes knew it was going to be a fast-paced basketball game. The Cowboys had to dig deep early in the first half after they fell behind but quickly found their identity and won a back-and-forth offensive battle. Let's take a look at three key factors which led the Pokes to a 103-95 win.
Kanye 'The Floor General' Clary
Clary entered the spotlight on Wednesday night and showed he could captain Steve Lutz's high powered Oklahoma State offense. He had been held somewhat quiet in his first four games as a Cowboy. He scored nine points against Prairie View, which was a season high at the time. Against the Bulls, he was nothing short of special. Clary had a season-high night of 12 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes of action. He controlled the tempo of the game at point, and the Cowboys never looked back.
Christian Coleman is next level
Christian Coleman is making the best of his time on the basketball court. In the win over South Florida, Coleman dropped 15 points in only 25 minutes on the court. He shot 71.4 percent from the floor and also got his hands on a couple of rebounds. Oklahoma State fans love him for his production, but they cherish Coleman for his rim-rattling play in the paint.
Vyctorius Miller is Him
There were some major question marks around the sophomore transfer guard from LSU entering the start of the 2025-26 season, but Vyctorius Miller quickly silenced the doubters. He has scored in double figures every game this season for the Pokes and is yet to shoot under 55 percent from the field. In the win over USF, Miller was once again the go-to guy for the Pokes. He scored 24 points and shot 64 percent from the field. He also logged a season high 34 minutes on the court and was a perfect 4-of-4 from long range. On the season, he is averaging a team high 20.6 points per game. So yeah, Miller is him.