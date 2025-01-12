3 Takeaways From the Cowgirls' Upset Win Over No. 17 West Virginia
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls logged their biggest win of the season on Saturday with a 64-57 victory over No. 17 West Virginia. The Cowgirls improved to 14-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma State continues its quest to crack the top 25 when it takes on Houston on Tuesday, but first, let’s look at three takeaways from O-State’s upset win over West Virginia.
The Cowgirls can shoot the rock
West Virginia totaled 15 steals to Oklahoma State’s four and also managed to lead in both the offensive rebounding category as well as total assists. Yet, the Cowgirls shot 46% from the field while the Mountaineers could only manage 33 percent on the night. Oklahoma State shot better from long range and drained more free throws in Saturday’s victory.
Stailee Heard is on fire
When Oklahoma State sophomore Stailee Heard is on, the Cowgirls are hard to beat. Over the last three games on the hardwood, Heard has been clutch. On Saturday, in the biggest game of the season for the Cowgirls, she once again was magical. She scored a team-high 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Heard also played 39 minutes versus the Mountaineers. She has played in more than 37 minutes five times this season and three of those have taken place in the last three games of the season. The longer Heard stays on the court the better chance the Pokes have of securing the win.
Anna Gret Asi is back
Oklahoma State senior sharpshooter Anna Gret Asi picked the perfect game to shoot herself out of a two-game slump. She scored four points in Oklahoma State’s loss to Kansas and followed it up with a two-point performance against Cincinnati.
With the Cowgirls needing her more than ever, she delivered. Asi scored 12 points and knocked down three buckets from three-point territory. She was also second on the team in minutes with 33. Oklahoma State will gladly welcome back the return of Anna Gret Asi as they chase a Top 25 ranking.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.