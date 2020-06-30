Pokes Report
What Does Bernard Kouma's Commitment Mean for Oklahoma State?

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Monday night, Oklahoma State landed a commitment from South Plains College center Bernard Kouma. This is a big pick up for Mike Boynton and Co. for multiple reasons, not just including size.

Kouma's a 6-10, 240-pound center that counts towards the 2020 class and would effectively bump the Cowboys up to a full 13 scholarships. Even though it's being reported by Rivals that Kouma has signed, we're still awaiting confirmation from the athletic department.

However, the addition of Kouma does fill a huge hole left by the departures of Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink, who both entered the transfer portal earlier in the June.

Anei started the 2019-20 season off strong averaging double-digits points through the first 13 games of the season, but dipped to finish the season averaging 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He went through a sophomore slump and times this past season, but he was still essential to the Pokes' success.

Over the course of his two seasons in Stillwater, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. So, his departure was definitely felt.

Now, with that being said, as a freshman this past season at South Plains College, Kouma played in 29 games and averaged just 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He'll need to work on getting his average up once he gets to Stillwater, but he's going to be surrounded by a ton of talent that includes Cade Cunningham, Isaac Likekele and Kalib Boone. The talent around him will help fill some of the gaps.

We'll also most likely see a body transformation. I don't believe it will be anywhere near what we saw with former big man Kentrevious Jones who lost close to 60 pounds in his first few months in Stillwater, but Kouma will definitely see a change.

Kouma will also have three years of eligibility remaining once he gets to Stillwater. He originally committed to Brad Underwood and Illinois in the 2019 class out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx, NY, but eligibility issues led Kouma to the JUCO route and South Plains College.

Comments

Basketball

