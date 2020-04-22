Report: Big East-Big 12 Opponent Set for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has an opponent for the second Big East-Big 12 Battle. According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State will travel up to Milwaukee, WI and face Marquette in the Fiserv Forum. Date and time has yet to be announced.

The other Big 12 match ups are:

Baylor at Seton Hall

Iowa State vs. DePaul

Kansas vs. Creighton

Kansas State at Butler

Oklahoma at Xavier

TCU vs. Providence

Texas vs. Villanova

Texas Tech vs. St. John's

West Virginia at Georgetown

This will be the sixth match up all time between the Cowboys and the Golden Eagles, with Oklahoma State holding a 4-1 advantage. The Pokes are 1-0 at home, 1-0 on the road, and 2-1 in neutral site games.

The last time out between these two teams came in the 2007 Maui Invitational with the then ranked No. 11 Golden Eagles coming away with an easy 91-61 win.

In the first Big East-Big 12 Battle, Oklahoma State hosted Georgetown and fell 81-74. It marked the first of a month's worth of basketball missed by point guard Isaac Likekele due to an illness.

With Likekele's absence, senior Lindy Waters III rose up and had his best game of the season. He scored a career-high 29 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 8-of-9 from the free throw line. He also hauled in six rebounds and dished six assists.

Oklahoma State is coming off an 18-14 season and was playing just about as well as anyone in the conference winning eight of its last 11 games. Their hot streak, that was capped by an impressive last-season win over Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament, was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Marquette, they're coming off an 18-12 overall record in 2019-20, as well as an 8-10 conference record. The Golden Eagles are led by Steve Wojciechowski, who is entering his seventh year at Marquette.

Oklahoma State has a good portion of their non-conference scheduled completed as they'll open the season against Green Bay in Stillwater on Nov. 10, they'll play in the Charleston Classic on Nov. 19-22, Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Camp Lejeune, a United States military training facility in Jacksonville, NC, Virginia Tech at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and at Wichita State on Dec. 12.