Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Arkansas Standout

STILLWATER -- The offers going out in the 2023 class continue for Oklahoma State as Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to Arkansas standout Bryson Warren.

Oklahoma State is the latest school to offer Warren, but he's also received offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas, ORU, Tennessee State and Texas A & M.

Warren is a 6-1 combo guard out of North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats are one of the top teams in Arkansas 6A basketball as they went 22-5 overall this past season, as well as 13-1 in conference play.

Even though he was just a freshman this past season, Warren was electric. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He also has a nice touch from beyond the 3-point line as you can see in the video below.

While the Cowboys haven't had a ton of success recruiting Arkansas, we have seen more and more offers going to The Natural State and the Cowboys have been close on a few of those guys.

Warren is projected to continue his upwards climb through the Arkansas rankings and I would have to assume that Boynton and Co. will stay on him hard. Now, 247Sports and Rivals haven't come out with the 2023 prospect rankings yet and Warren isn't included in the initial top 25 that ESPN came out with. But at the rate at which Warren is climbing, I believe he'll be ranked rather high when those initial 247 and Rivals rankings release.