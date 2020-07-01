Pokes Report
Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Arkansas Standout

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The offers going out in the 2023 class continue for Oklahoma State as Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to Arkansas standout Bryson Warren.

Oklahoma State is the latest school to offer Warren, but he's also received offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas, ORU, Tennessee State and Texas A&M.

Warren is a 6-1 combo guard out of North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats are one of the top teams in Arkansas 6A basketball as they went 22-5 overall this past season, as well as 13-1 in conference play.

Even though he was just a freshman this past season, Warren was electric. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He also has a nice touch from beyond the 3-point line as you can see in the video below.

While the Cowboys haven't had a ton of success recruiting Arkansas, we have seen more and more offers going to The Natural State and the Cowboys have been close on a few of those guys.

Warren is projected to continue his upwards climb through the Arkansas rankings and I would have to assume that Boynton and Co. will stay on him hard. Now, 247Sports and Rivals haven't come out with the 2023 prospect rankings yet and Warren isn't included in the initial top 25 that ESPN came out with. But at the rate at which Warren is climbing, I believe he'll be ranked rather high when those initial 247 and Rivals rankings release.

Basketball

Don't Forget About the Offensive Line, Dickey Will Have Them Ready

Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey talks about his line for this season.

Robert Allen

The Basketball Tournament Announces Schedule of Games

The slate of games for the Stillwater Stars, the Oklahoma State alumni basketball team in this year's The Basketball Tournament, was released on Tuesday afternoon

Zach Lancaster

What Does Bernard Kouma's Commitment Mean for Oklahoma State?

Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from JUCO center Bernard Kouma Monday night. Here's what it means for Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Lands 2020 JUCO Center

Mike Boynton and Co. are at it again as Oklahoma State lands the commitment of Bernard Kouma, a 6-10 JUCO center out of South Plains College

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Report Group Review of "Eddie"

"Eddie" the documentary on the former Oklahoma State hoops coach is reviewed

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State in a Modified Throwback to the Big Eight that could be called Big 12 and Tulsa is a League Game

Pokes Report has it's look at a perfect league for Oklahoma State to be in

Robert Allen

Sean Sutton has the Role of Telling the Toughest Moments in "Eddie" the Documentary

Former Oklahoma State player and coach Sean Sutton speaks about the tough times in the documentary Eddie.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football Updates COVID-19 Count

Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kevin Klintworth, gives an update on the positive cases of COVID-19 within the Oklahoma State football program

Zach Lancaster

Athletic Department Council Of Diversity Chair Dr. Jason Kirksey Sees Opportunity

Oklahoma State vice-president Dr. Jason Kirksey is working with athletics after the protest of football players.

Robert Allen

scottsdalepoke

Cowboy's Incoming Freshman On Campus And Reporting To Boynton And Co.

The Oklahoma State basketball signees and incoming freshman are on campus and reporting prior to workouts beginning June 15th

Marshall Levenson