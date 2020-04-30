Report: Oklahoma State Contacted USC Transfer

Mike Boynton and Co. filled the last remaining available scholarship in the 2020 class at the start of the spring signing period on April 15. With the additions of Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Donovan Williams and Ferron Flavors Jr, OSU jumped up to a top-five recruiting class in the country.

It appears that Oklahoma State might be trying to add another piece to the puzzle though with recent USC transfer Elijah Weaver. Weaver hit the transfer portal on Tuesday and according to a report from 247Sports' Evan Daniels, Oklahoma State was among 20+ schools to contact Weaver.

During his sophomore season with the Trojans, Weaver played in 31 games, started in 14, and averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. In his two seasons at USC, he averaged 5.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Weaver, originally out of Florida, was a top-50 prospect in the 2018 class and had taken an official visit to Oklahoma State in Sept. of 2017. His final four schools including Oklahoma State, Florida, Ohio State and USC.

While he'll most likely have to sit out to 2020-21 season due to NCAA redshirt rules, he'd be a great addition to the Oklahoma State roster, especially with the departure of Cade Cunningham and Ferron Flavors Jr. after the end of next season. It's possible that other players could either declare for the NBA/professional career early or transfer out.

It'll be interesting to see how this situation plays out, especially with Boynton and Co. being booked up on the scholarship front. But according to coach Boynton, he's always looking to add pieces.

“I’m still recruiting,” Boynton said. “I’m always recruiting and I’m always recruiting for this class first. I’m recruiting for next year’s class, too, but I’m always recruiting for this class. If we got another commitment today and you asked me that question tomorrow, I would tell you the same thing. When school starts and we have to be at 13, we will not have 14 guys on scholarship.”