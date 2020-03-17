Boynton and Co. Target Transfers

STILLWATER -- It's been nearly a week since the NCAA took an axe to the NCAA tournament, as well as the rest of the winter and spring championships, and it still doesn't feel real. While the rest of us are trying to figure out what to do with our seemingly unending free time, Mike Boynton and Co. are hard at working trying to shore up the remaining spots in the 2020 roster.

Reports coming out Tuesday morning name two veteran transfers on the Oklahoma State radar: Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo, according to 247Sports' Evan Daniels, and Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Along with Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State, head coaches from Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Georgia Tech and Texas A & M have also reached out to Marfo.

Assistant coaches who have reached out include Arizona State, Louisville, VCU, Notre Dame, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Georgetown, Memphis, Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Georgia, UConn, San Diego State, Nebraska, St. John's, Wichita State, Texas Tech and Pittsburgh.

So, it's safe to say that Kevin Marfo is a hot commodity going into the 2020 season.

Marfo took to Twitter on March 14 to announce that he'd be testing the grad transfer waters. Wherever Marfo lands, it will be his third schools during his college career as he started out at George Washington before transferring to Quinnipiac.

Marfo is a 6-8, 245-pound power forward and had a dominate season this past year. He started in 29 of 30 games and averaged 10.2 points per game on 48% from the field, 71% from the free throw line, and hauled in 13.3 rebounds, a number that led the nation by nearly a full rebound. He also recorded 37 blocks, the second-highest total on the team.

While the NCAA tries to figure out whether or not they'll grant an extra year of eligibility to winter sports athletes, Boynton and company have to move forward and try and add players with the idea that Cameron McGriff won't be on the roster next season.

As for Landers Nolley II, he's another extremely talented big guard/forward that would add depth and versatility to wherever he lands.

Checking in a 6-7, 230-pounds, Nolley earned ACC All-Freshman honors, as well as honorable mention on the All-ACC team after a stellar redshirt freshman season.

Starting in 29 of 32 games this year for the Hokies, and playing in all 32, Nolley posted an impressive 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Nolley had originally committed and signed with Buzz Williams before he took the job at Texas A & M. So, there is speculation that Nolley could end up in College Station with Williams.

The next several months are going to be interesting to say the least regarding college basketball. Oklahoma State is set to lose four scholarship seniors, but there's the possibility that the NCAA could grant all winter sports seniors another year of eligibility.

While no one knows for sure what will happen, coaches have to continue to recruit and try and bring in guys to fill the spots of the current seniors. Hence why Boynton and Co. have been in contact with two physical and big-bodied forwards to try and replace Cameron McGriff.