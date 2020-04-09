Oklahoma State Offers Standout 2021 Prospect

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. Harrison Ingram, a five-star small forward out of St. Marks in Dallas, tweet out the offer on Wednesday.

Along with Oklahoma State, Ingram has received offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgetown, Houston, Kansas, North Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA among others.

Ingram checks in at 6-7, 210-pounds and is the No. 17 ranked composite prospect in the 2021 class. Ingram also played on the Marcus Smart-sponsored YGC36 AAU team, the same team that current Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele played for.

Ingram was electric during his senior season as he averaged 19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and led the Dallas area with 7.0 assists per game. Those numbers led Ingram to be named a first-team member of the Dallas Morning News' All-Area Team.

If you want to know what style of play Ingram has, just take a look at this evaluation from 247Sports recruiting analyst Brian Snow:

"A unique prospect with what many would describe as an "old man" type of game. Ingram is one of the most intelligent kids in the country both on the court and off of it. He has a 4.0 GPA and has a bright future in every aspect of life. On the court he is kind of a point forward who uses savvy, skill and intelligence to dominate games. Ingram can play on the ball or off of it, knows how to create space for himself by changing speeds, and is one of the better passers in the class. Also, despite not being a fantastic athlete, Ingram is a very solid rebounder, and competes on the defensive end. His elite IQ and skill make him one of the best prospects in the class, and someone who will exceed his physical tools as a player and producer."

According to his 247Sports profile, Ingram has already taken two of his official visits, one to Stanford in Sept. 2019 and Texas Tech in Oct. 2019. If that information is correct, then Ingram has three remaining visits remaining and once the in-person/on-campus recruiting ban lifts following the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a mad rush to try and get Ingram on campus.

If we take a look at the current scholarship situation, there's still one remaining spot in the 2020 class, which will be filled and possibly within a matter of a few days.

So as it stands, there should be two open spots following the upcoming season with the departure of grad transfer Ferron Flavors Jr, as well as Cade Cunningham to the NBA. With how Mike Boynton and Co. have recruited the past two seasons, it's going to be fun watching the 2021 class unfold.