Cade Cunningham Among Top Guards in NBA All-Star Fan Voting
The best player in Oklahoma State history could be well on his way to his first All-Star Game.
On Wednesday, the NBA announced the first return of All-Star fan voting for the 2025 game, with Cade Cunningham ranking sixth among guards in the East, with 247,046 votes. While the fan voting is unlikely to do much for Cunningham because it only counts toward starters, his spot in the top 10 represents his status within the league.
After being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham had yet to truly find his stride through his first three seasons. Meanwhile, year four has delivered his best results as a professional. Along with leading the Detroit Pistons toward a potential postseason appearance, he has averaged career-highs in most stats.
This season, Cunningham is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists. His assist numbers are near the top of the league, and he is looking to average a double-double for the first time in his career.
Cunningham’s numbers have helped the Pistons emerge out of their rebuild and become a competitive team, sitting at 15-18 through over a third of the season. As long as Cunningham can keep putting up these numbers and helping his team get wins, he should have no problems getting an invite to the All-Star Game.
Since leaving Stillwater after his lone season, Cunningham has continued to progress in his career and steadily tuned into a star player. Meanwhile, the OSU program has struggled to find any success.
While the Cowboys are unlikely to find anyone near the level of Cunningham in an orange jersey again anytime soon, they are at least hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament, a milestone OSU last accomplished with the star guard on the roaster.
