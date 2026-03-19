Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 19

The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards finish their two-game set on Thursday night.

The Wizards saw their losing streak reach 13 games on Tuesday night, but they did at least cover the +19.5 spread in the 130-117 defeat.

On the flip side, it was a much-needed win for the Pistons after falling in Toronto to begin their road trip. Detroit has now won four of its last five games, but lost Cade Cunningham to injury on Tuesday.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as big home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -14.5 (-112)

Wizards +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pistons -1205

Wizards +750

Total

231.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Pistons vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN DTX, MNMT

Pistons record: 49-19

Wizards record: 16-52

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – Out

Isaac Jones – Out

Bobi Klintman – Out

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out

Isiah Stewart – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Leaky Black – Out

Bilal Coulibaly – Questionable

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Alex Sarr – Questionable

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Pistons vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

The Pistons may need to shake up their offense a bit without Cade Cunningham, and they could turn to Jalen Duren to do that – at least against the Wizards. Duren put up a season-high 36 points on 13 of 17 shooting in Tuesday’s win in Washington.



The big man is now averaging 23.4 points per game since returning from a two-game suspension last month. He’s scored OVER 23.5 points in 9 of those 14 games.

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Pistons only won by 13 on Tuesday night and are now without Cunningham for the full game. They’re now -14.5 instead of -19.5, but I think the Wizards can once again keep it within a dozen or so points.

Detroit is just 11-15 against the spread as a road favorite with the Wizards 15-15 as home underdogs.

It’s not an overly strong play, but I’ll back the Wizards at home tonight.

Pick: Wizards +14.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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