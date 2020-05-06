Pokes Report
Cunningham Becomes Highest-Rated Signee for OSU During Modern Recruiting Era

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Cade Cunningham, the composite No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, added two more honors to his illustrious prep career.

On Wednesday, 247Sports moved Cunningham to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, just ahead of Jalen Green and USC signee Evan Mobley.

Mobley had been in the No. 1 spot since August of 2018.

Also seeing a bump up in rankings is Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe up to No. 56 and Rondel Walker up 46 spots to No. 116.

Cunningham also became the highest-rated signee in Oklahoma State history during the modern recruiting rankings, supplanting former signee Gerald Green, who elected to go pro before arriving on campus in Stillwater.

The signing of Cade Cunningham to the 2020 class was a massive boost for Mike Boynton and Co. Cunningham joined four-star Rondel Walker, but was one of the catalysts for one of the best signing classes in program history: No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12.

Four-stars Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Donovan Williams committed and signed during the spring signing period, both siting Cunningham as one of the reasons. Same with the sharp-shooting 3-point specialist Ferron Flavors Jr, a grad transfer from Cal Baptist.

Cunningham, a 6-6, 215-pound shooting guard out of Montverde (FL) Academy, originally out of Arlington, TX, had a dominate senior season.

He finished the year averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. By the end of the season, Cunningham had been named the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year, the MaxPreps Boys Basketball Player of the Year, as well as a McDonald's All-American.

Cunningham is also being predicted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

