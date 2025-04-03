Cade Cunningham Could be Oklahoma State's First All-NBA Selection
Oklahoma State’s best NBA player could soon add to his list of accomplishments.
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons made their way to Oklahoma City for their lone road game against the Thunder this season. That also meant Cade Cunningham was back in the state where he played college basketball.
While Cunningham is still nursing an injury and couldn’t play, Cunningham’s teammate and former Cowboy Lindy Waters III was back in his home state. Although Cunningham didn’t have the opportunity to play an hour away from Gallagher-Iba Arena, his performance this season has given OSU fans something to be proud of.
Earlier this season, Cunningham was named to his first NBA All-Star team. He joined John Starks, who made it in 1993-94, as the only Cowboys to make it to an All-Star Game.
This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists. Those numbers not only helped Cunningham get an All-Star appearance, but they could help him make an All-NBA team.
In helping the Pistons get back to the playoffs for the first time in six years, Cunningham has been at the center of attention in Detroit. Already considered the favorite to win the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Cunningham’s season has been nothing short of spectacular and is easily the best from a former OSU player.
While he joined Starks on the short list of All-Stars from OSU, Cunningham would begin his own list of All-NBA players from OSU. His potential inclusion on one of the three All-NBA teams could be the first of many for the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.
While his calf injury has kept him out since mid-March, he has already hit the NBA’s games played threshold for postseason awards. With a few other stars missing out on the mark due to injury this season, Cunningham could slot into a spot on the second team with ease.
Along with the general honor of being named to an All-NBA team, his inclusion would also come with significant financial implications. His contract would go from $224 million over five years to $269 million, per RealGM.
In any case, Cunningham’s season has been a fun ride, and he will soon get his first taste of playoff basketball.