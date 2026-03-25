Could Bill Self be an Option for Oklahoma State This Offseason?

Oklahoma State basketball might have another opportunity to pursue one of the biggest names in coaching.

Over the weekend, March Madness was in full swing and featured some of the top teams in the country seeing their seasons come to an end. Among those teams was Kansas, which lost on a buzzer-beating layup against St. John’s.

While the Jayhawks have been the kings of the Big 12 for decades, there’s no clear path ahead for Kansas coach Bill Self, who has been in the midst of retirement rumors for quite some time. While those rumors have only heated up since the season ended, he has denied any reports of his retirement at this point.

Dealing with health issues over the past few years, Self might be ready to hang it up altogether or enter the final chapter of his coaching career. At 63 years old, Self likely won’t be coaching for the long-term, but there might be a window for him to become the coach at his alma mater.

When OSU’s coaching position was open in 2024, there was some real interest from the Cowboys to poach Self from Kansas, but things simply didn’t work out in the Cowboys’ favor. As tensions continue to grow in Lawrence, there might be a chance that if Self chooses to return to coaching next season, it could be somewhere other than Allen Fieldhouse.

For the Cowboys, it should be a no-brainer to pursue Self if he’s on the market. As one of the best coaches in college basketball for the past couple of decades, and winning a national championship as recently as 2022, Self would easily be the best coach to come through Stillwater since Eddie Sutton’s departure 20 years ago.

Obviously, the offer would need to be right for Self, and a plan would need to be in place for immediate success, but if anyone could revive the OSU program, it might be him. As for Steve Lutz, the Cowboys have made small moves in the right direction during his two seasons, but there haven’t been enough results on the floor to stay loyal to a coach of his caliber.

The Cowboys almost certainly won’t be making a coaching change this offseason and are trying to build something with Lutz at the helm. However, if Self is available and is interested in coming to Stillwater, the Cowboys should have no hesitation in making him the leader of the program.