Cowboy Basketball Introduces All-Decade Team

STILLWATER – As we get closer to the start of what could be one of the best seasons of Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball in recent memory, the Pokes have introduced the All-Decade Team.

The Cowboy basketball Twitter account is presenting four players from each position and allowing the fans to vote on who the best player of the four is to come up with the All-Decade team.

They introduced the point guard position on Monday and the shooting guard on Tuesday. A quick look at the four point guards gives us Marcus Smart, Anthony Hickey, Jawun Evans and current point guard Isaac Likekele.

I don’t think there’s any surprise the starting point guard for Oklahoma State’s All-Decade Team is Marcus Smart, who received nearly 70% of the fan votes.

During his two seasons in Stillwater, Smart was a two-time All-American and was voted as the 2013 Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year. He started 32 of 33 games his freshman season and averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Fast forward to his sophomore season and he averaged 18.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

Next on the roster voting is shooting guard and just four hours into the voting, it’s a runaway.

The four guards up for the spot are Keiton Page, Jeff Newberry, Phil Forte III and Thomas Dziagwa, with Forte receiving nearly 63% of the votes, Page with nearly 30%, Newberry at 4% and Dziagwa at nearly 4%.

You can still vote on the shooting guard position until 7 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Even though there’s still time left on the clock, I’m not sure anyone has a chance to unseat the high school teammate and best friend of Marcus Smart, Phil Forte. During his time in Stillwater, he knocked down a school-record 329 career three’s. He’s still sixth all-time with 1,729 career points and his 88.3% career mark from the free throw like is still second all-time.

We’ll continue to keep this list up to date on our community page accessible from the front page of pokesreport.com. Voting for small forward begins Wednesday, power forward on Thursday, center on Friday and we’ll have our complete All-Decade Team shortly thereafter.

Who do you feel will fill the rest of the positions?

