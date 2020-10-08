Cowboy Basketball to Start 2020-21 Season in 2020 Golden Window Multi-Team Tournament

STILLWATER -- Less than a week away from the official start of practice, Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball has announced an update to the 2020-21 schedule. The Cowboys will be taking part in the 2020 Golden Window, a multi-team tournament taking place in Lincoln, NE.

The tournament, being hosted by Elevate Hoops, is taking play from Nov. 25-28. Opponents, tipoff and television information, as well as arena policies will be announced as they become available.

It'll be a fun trip back home for new freshman guard Donovan Williams, who was signed by the Pokes in the 2020 class out of Lincoln (NE) North Star.

The Cowboys were originally scheduled to open the season on Nov. 10 against Green Bay, playing North Texas in the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase on Nov. 13 and play host to Arkansas Pine Bluff on Nov. 15. The Pokes are also scheduled to play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19-22, which is now looking like it could be played in a bubble environment in the Orlando, FL area.

The updated scheduling rules for the upcoming season recommend a minimum of four non-conference games, a minimum of 13 games overall and a maximum of 27 games. The Cowboys play 18 conference games throughout the season. They're also playing a non-conference game against Marquette in the Big 12/Big East Battle and an unnamed team in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan 30.

It'll be interesting to see how Oklahoma State, as well as every other team in the country, adjusts to try and fill out schedules.

Mike Boynton and Co. is entering this season with a young and talented squad led by junior point guard Isaac Likekele and freshman sensation Cade Cunningham.

Returning from last season is a talented group of sophomores of guards Avery Anderson III and Chris Harris, and forwards Kalib Boone and Keylan Boone. There's also junior guard Dee Mitchell.

They're joined by a talented group of freshman and transfers that include the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class in Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect out of Canada in Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, four-star guards in Rondel Walker and Donovan Williams, extremely versatile and athletic stretch forward Montreal Pena, hot-handed transfer guards Ferron Flavors Jr. (grad transfer) and Bryce Williams, as well as big man Bernard Kouma (JUCO).