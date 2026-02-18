Cowboy Basketball to Miss Key Role Player for Rest of Season

Oklahoma State will be without one of its key role players for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Cowboys’ critical battle against No. 8 Kansas, OSU coach Steve Lutz announced that Lefteris Mantzoukas will be withdrawing from the program.

"Lefteris Mantzoukas has decided to withdraw from Oklahoma State University and will no longer be part of our basketball program as he focuses on his health,” Lutz said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Lefty has been a tremendous teammate and person during his time in Stillwater and will be deeply missed. While we are disappointed to see him step away, we understand this was not an easy decision for him and those close to him.

“We fully support Lefteris and wish him nothing but the very best as he continues to prioritize his health and well-being."

Best known as “Lefty” around the program, Mantzoukas was in his first season in Stillwater and was expected to be a solid role player for the Cowboys. While injuries have caused some disturbances in those plans throughout the season, Mantzoukas has still been someone Lutz has clear trust in to play in big moments.

In 12 games this season, Mantzoukas averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17 minutes a night. Starting six games for Lutz in his freshman season, Mantzoukas’ talent and frame made him a clear option to play a significant role for the Cowboys from the start.

In his final game at OSU, Mantzoukas logged eight minutes in Saturday’s contest against TCU, going 0-of-4 from the field. In just his third game back on the floor after a nearly two-month absence, Mantzoukas unfortunately had his worst statistical performance as a Cowboy and won’t be getting another chance on the floor this season.

While losing Mantzoukas is certainly a blow for the Cowboys, they will still need all hands on deck to have any shot of beating a top 10 Kansas squad. With the Jayhawks coming into Stillwater, Lutz and company can’t afford to have any lapses on the floor.

With some blowout losses against top teams and some upset wins already this season, there is nothing outside the realm of possibility in this matchup. Of course, Mantzoukas’ abrupt departure could have some impact on the team, but with their NCAA Tournament hopes holding on by a thread, the Cowboys will have to block out any distractions to get a win against the Jayhawks.