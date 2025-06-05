Cowboys Add Another Assistant to Steve Lutz's Staff
Oklahoma State has another assistant coach for next season.
On Thursday, OSU announced that it has hired Dana Valentine to be an assistant on Steve Lutz’s staff. Valentine has been coaching at various spots throughout the past decade and brings a new voice to Stillwater.
"I believe in surrounding our student-athletes with great teachers and even better people, and Dana fits that mold perfectly," Lutz said. "He brings infectious energy, a passion for teaching, and a proven ability to help players maximize their potential. We're excited for the impact he's going to make here in Stillwater."
Over the last two seasons, Valentine was an assistant at St. Bonaventure and helped the Bonnies to a couple of successful seasons. While he was there, Valentine was primarily focused on working with the wings and was a key part of the team winning 20 games in consecutive seasons.
As OSU looks to get back on track, Valentine knows what it takes to be a successful team and win 20 games in this college basketball landscape. While the addition of one assistant might not necessarily seem like a massive game-changer, finding the right coach to connect with players can be the difference in today’s game.
Of course, the Cowboys will have plenty of new players that will be arriving in Stillwater ahead of the 2025-26 season. With some highly touted freshmen and plenty of transfer portal commits, the Cowboys will have a much different look next year.
The idea is that the new look will also lead to new and better results on the scoreboard. Last season, the Cowboys finished under .500 but made strides toward being a competitive Big 12 team throughout the year.
Assuming Lutz and company can take those lessons and translate them to this roster, there might be a clear pathway to success on the court in Stillwater. With Valentine now in the fold, OSU is putting the finishing touches on a roster and coaching staff that might be able to compete with the top of the Big 12 and, ideally, make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.