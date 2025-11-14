Cowboys Load Up With No. 4 Recruiting Class in the Nation
The fan explosion inside Gallagher-Iba Arena is about to get a whole lot louder in the coming years. As the early signing period opens this November 2025, Oklahoma State has locked in the No. 4 recruiting class in the country for 2026, per 247Sports — a three-man masterpiece that signals Steve Lutz's Cowboys are not just rebuilding, but reloading with elite talent.
This trio of four-star prospects, all signed and sealed, represents the highest-ranked haul for Oklahoma State since the Cade Cunningham era, vaulting the program into rarefied air behind only Kansas, Missouri, and Ohio State. Lutz, in his second year after a 17-18 NIT season, has flipped the script on recruiting in Stillwater.
Headlining the class is Latrell Allmond, the 6-foot-8 power forward from Petersburg, Virginia. Ranked No. 27 nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 6 power forward in the cycle, Allmond chose the Cowboys over Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia on his 18th birthday in October. A physical freight train with a soft touch who can stretch the floor, Allmond dominated Virginia high school ball and AAU circuits, drawing comparisons to a more athletic version of former Big 12 standouts. Lutz calls him a matchup nightmare who changes games in the paint and beyond.
Next is Jalen Montonati, the in-state phenom and Oklahoma State legacy from Owasso High School. The 6-foot-7 wing, son of former Cowboy Brian Montonati, ranks around the top 60 nationally and held offers from virtually every blue-blood — Kansas, Alabama, Houston, Michigan, you name it. The two-time Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year (with a shot at a historic third) averaged 23.3 points and 6.3 rebounds as a junior, showcasing a silky jumper, high IQ, and relentless motor. He committed in September after Lutz's staff made him priority No. 1, hitting his home at midnight on the first day of the recruiting period. Loyal and True became the rallying cry as he pledged to keep Oklahoma's top talent home.
Rounding out the group is Parker Robinson, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Maryland now lighting it up in the Overtime Elite League. Ranked No. 116 in the Composite, Robinson brings sneaky athleticism with a 35-inch vertical, deep range, and playmaking vision. He picked the Cowboys over a loaded offer sheet, citing Lutz's player development track record. A 4.0 student off the court, Robinson's commitment in late October pushed the class into the top five. His best basketball is still ahead.
With Allmond's power, Montonati's versatility, and Robinson's scoring punch, this class has instant-impact written all over it. Lutz isn't mincing words: the Cowboys are building something special. In Stillwater, the future arrives in 2026 — and it's wearing orange. The Big 12 just got put on notice.